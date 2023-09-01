Japan’s 2023 summer hottest on record, so was India’s August

TOKYO – Japan’s summer in 2023 was the country’s hottest since records began in 1898, the latest in a string of records broken worldwide as climate change intensifies.

India, meanwhile, reported its hottest and driest August ever.

“In the summer (June to August) of 2023, the average summer temperature in Japan was considerably higher in northern, eastern and western Japan. Average temperatures in Japan are the highest for summer since 1898,” the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Based on measurements at 15 locations around Japan from June till end-August, the average temperature deviation was +1.76 deg C, the agency said. That exceeded the previous record of +1.08 deg C in 2010.

Japan earlier recorded its hottest average July temperatures in more than 100 years.

At the time, heatstroke alerts were in place in 26 out of 47 prefectures. Near-record high temperatures scorched swathes of the country even as torrential rain pummelled other regions.

Temperatures soared to nearly 40 deg C in some places, including the capital Tokyo.

Japan’s highest temperature ever recorded was 41.1 deg C, which was first recorded in Kumagaya city, Saitama prefecture, in 2018 and then matched in Hamamatsu city, Shizuoka prefecture, in 2020.

In India, the weather agency said the “average mean and maximum temperatures in August 2023 were the record highest since 1901”.

“The large rainfall deficiency and weak monsoon condition is the main reason,” it said.

Data from the India Meteorological Department showed an average rainfall of 161.7mm in August 2023, 30.1mm lower than the previous August record in 2005.

With millions of farmers dependent on monsoons for their crops, the summer rains are vital for India’s food security and the livelihood of its rural workforce.

India’s weather department has declared a heatwave almost every year in the last decade, with temperatures sometimes touching 50 deg C.

Worldwide, temperature records have tumbled in recent years, as climate change makes meteorological conditions more volatile.

July 2023, marked by heatwaves and fires around the world, was the hottest month ever registered on earth, according to the European Union’s climate observatory, Copernicus.

Emissions of greenhouse gases are enabling increasingly intense and long-lasting heatwaves. AFP