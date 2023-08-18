Japanese turn to wearable tech to beat the heat

TOKYO - Selling jackets with built-in fans, neck coolers and T-shirts that feel cold, Japanese firms are tapping into a growing market for products to help people handle the summer heat.

Japan – like other countries – is seeing ever-hotter summers. This July was the warmest in 100 years, with at least 53 people dying of heatstroke and almost 50,000 needing emergency medical attention.

Workman, which makes clothes for construction workers, launched a version of their fan-fitted jackets adapted for the high street in 2020 as demand grew.

The mechanism is simple – two electric, palm-sized fans powered by a rechargeable battery are fitted into the back of the jacket.

They draw in air to then deliver a breeze – at variable speeds – onto the wearer’s body.

The jackets retail for 12,000yen ($112) to 24,000 yen.

“As the weather gets hotter, people who have never worn fan-equipped clothing before want to find ways to cool down... so more people are interested in buying it,” Workman spokesman Yuya Suzuki told AFP.

“Just like you feel cool when you are at home with a fan, you feel cool just by wearing (the jacket) because the wind is blowing through your body all the time,” he said.

Ageing population at risk

Japanese summers are known to be hot and humid, but this July, Tokyo really sweated.

The average temperature was 28.7 deg C, the highest on record since 1875.

Heatstroke is particularly deadly in Japan, which has the second-oldest population in the world after Monaco.

More than 80 per cent of heat-related deaths in the past five years have been among senior citizens.

“Some people die from heatstroke,” said Nozomi Takai of MI Creations, a company selling neck-cooling tubes mainly to factory and warehouse workers.

“Individuals as well as companies are putting more and more effort into measures against it every year,” Takai said.

The gel inside the firm’s brightly coloured tubes – priced at 2,500 yen – is cool enough to use after 20 minutes in the fridge.