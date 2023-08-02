Feeling the heat? Clothes with built-in fans in Japan might be the answer

Battery-powered, fan-equipped outfits once used by construction workers in Japan are now gaining popularity among the wider population, largely due to an unbearable summer heat.

At a recent exhibition in Tokyo, products and technologies to solve or mitigate heat-related problems were put on display, Japanese news outlet Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Fan-equipped wear was on display at multiple booths, it said, adding that such products come with a small battery-operated fan which draws outside air into the user’s clothes.

One of the outfits on display was created by Osaka-based uniform maker Chikuma & Co, textile company Teijin and power tool maker, Makita.

It consisted of two pieces of cloth with two fans attached at the bottom. It can be worn as a chest bag or an apron.

When the battery in the chest bag is turned on, air that is drawn in from the fan travels through the two pieces of fabric and blows out of mesh vents located at the base of the user’s neck and under the arms.