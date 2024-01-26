Japan arsonist who killed 36 appeals against death sentence

TOKYO - A Japanese man sentenced to death for an arson attack that killed 36 people at an anime studio appealed the ruling on Jan 26, a court said.

Shinji Aoba, 45, was convicted on Jan 25 over the 2019 blaze at the studios of Kyoto Animation – Japan’s deadliest crime in decades.

His lawyers had entered a plea of not guilty, saying he had a mental disorder, but the judge rejected this.

On Jan 26, his defence team appealed the ruling, a Kyoto District Court spokesperson told AFP.

Japan is one of the few developed countries with capital punishment, and public support for it is high.

As at December 2023, 107 people were on death row.

Many of those killed in the July 2019 fire were young, including a 21-year-old woman.

Aoba broke into the building in the morning, spread gasoline around the ground floor, lit it and shouted “drop dead”, survivors said.

The victims “were engulfed in fire and smoke in the blink of an eye... They died an anguishing death as the studio instantly turned into a hell”, presiding judge Keisuke Masuda said in his ruling.

“Immolating people is truly cruel and inhumane,” the judge added.

Aoba himself sustained burns on 90 per cent of his body and only regained consciousness weeks after the fire, and the ability to speak later still.

Aoba believed that the studio – known by its fans as KyoAni – stole his ideas, prosecutors said, a claim the company has denied.