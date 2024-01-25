Man convicted in Japan anime arson trial, sentencing later: Media

KYOTO - A Japanese court on Jan 25 found guilty the perpetrator of a 2019 arson attack on an animation studio that killed 36 people, with sentencing expected later in the day, local media reported.

Shinji Aoba, 45, who himself nearly died in the fire, is widely expected to be given the death sentence.

The arson attack four-and-a-half years ago at the studios of Kyoto Animation was Japan’s deadliest crime in decades, stunning the anime industry and its fans around the world.

Aoba broke into the building, spread gasoline around the ground floor, lit it and shouted “drop dead” on the morning of July 18, 2019, survivors said.

Many of those killed were young, including a 21-year-old woman.

“It is going to be a guilty verdict, but I will deliver the main line at the end,” the chief judge said on Jan 25, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Victims were found on a stairwell to the roof, suggesting they were overcome as they desperately tried to escape.

“There was a person who jumped from the second floor... but we couldn’t rush to help because the fire was so strong,” one woman told local media at the time. “It was like I was looking at hell.”

More than 30 others were injured, with firefighters calling the incident “unprecedented” and saying that rescuing people trapped inside was “extremely difficult”.

Aoba, who was arrested near the scene, faces five charges including murder, attempted murder and arson, and prosecutors are seeking capital punishment in the high-profile trial.

His lawyers have entered a plea of not guilty, saying he “did not have the capacity to distinguish between good and bad and to stop committing the crime due to a mental disorder”.

But on Jan 25, the judge ruled Aoba was “neither insane nor suffering diminished mental capacity at the time of the crime”, NHK reported.

“I didn’t think so many people would die, and now I think I went too far,” Aoba told the Kyoto District Court when the trial opened in September 2023, media reports said at the time.