One dead, 37 hurt in Japan animation firm blaze: fire department

TOKYO (AFP) - A suspected arson attack at a Kyoto animation studio on Thursday (July 18) left one dead and dozens injured, some seriously, the fire department said.

"At least one unidentified person was confirmed dead," the spokesman told AFP, adding that 37 others were hurt including 10 in serious condition.

The fire department said it began receiving calls around 10.35 am (9.35am Singapore time) about the fire at the studio belonging to Kyoto Animation. The blaze was still burning two hours later.

Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed smoke billowing from a low yellow building. Most of the building's windows had been shattered, with the surrounding walls blackened, as small fires could be seen burning on parts of the second and third stories.

"Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke," a fire department spokesman said.

He said the fire department had dispatched 35 fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles to the site.

Police said they were treating the fire as a suspected arson.

"A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto prefectural police spokesman told AFP.

Local media said a man had been detained in connection with the blaze, but there were no immediate details on the suspect.

NHK said the suspect, believed to be in his 40s, had been taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the fire.

There was no immediate statement from the company, which produced several well-known television anime series, including "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" and "K-ON!"

"We are in the process of learning what happened," said a woman who answered the phone at the firm's headquarters in Uji City in the Kyoto region.

"We cannot tell you anything more," she added.