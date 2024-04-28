Japan anime studio draws on talent of autistic artists

KYOTO – Diagnosed with autism, Ms Shoko Sakuma said she struggled working in accounting but is now putting her childhood love of drawing to work in a special Japanese animation studio.

The groundbreaking initiative aims to provide job training and confidence to people with autism who can find it hard to cope in Japan’s often high-stress and long-hour work environment.

“I was really bad at numbers, which was the first thing that troubled me,” Ms Sakuma said at Shake Hands, her workplace since 2023 in Kyoto in western Japan.

“I would lose things... customers’ stuff that is very important that you should never lose,” the soft-spoken 39-year-old added.

With attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Ms Sakuma said she had problems concentrating on bookkeeping and eventually started developing bipolar disorder. Sometimes, she could not leave her home.

But now she spends her working days at a partitioned desk – which helps her to focus – adding digital effects to an anime keyframe.

“With my personality, I cannot move onto the next step unless I thoroughly understand every detail,” she noted.

“Instructors here accept me being like that and teach me in a very gentle manner,” she said.

“I feel at ease here. I am having fun.”

Developmental disabilities like ASD were long considered a mere matter of personality in Japan, but scientific studies have helped raise public awareness and change public policy.

In 2004, Japan passed a law recognising conditions such as ASD, ADHD and learning disabilities, and mandated schools to detect and support children requiring special care.

It also widened the remit for so-called “Type B” facilities, workplaces which previously catered only to those with conditions like Down syndrome and which now number some 16,000.

Launched in 2023, Shake Hands does so with anime, an industry that with the likes of Studio Ghibli is a major success story for Japan.