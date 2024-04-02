Raising awareness of autism can help parents seek early diagnosis, intervention for children: Experts

SINGAPORE - Piano teacher Vanecia Er was at first puzzled, then increasingly anxious, when her three-year-old son had trouble forming words and speaking clearly.

It was only when his pre-school teachers suggested he get assessed at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital that Ms Er found out the signs he displayed – delayed speech, difficulty interacting with his peers, repetitive behaviour like spinning objects – were tell-tale signs of autism.

Ms Er, 40, said she broke down on hearing the diagnosis.

Speaking to The Straits Times, she said: “When I received the news, I felt lost. I did not know much about autism, and had to keep wiping off the tears and control myself.”

But when she calmed down, she realised she at last had the answer to why Austen was struggling in pre-school and having difficulty communicating.

Austen is now 12. He has an eight-year-old sister who attends a mainstream school.

Ms Er said early diagnosis and intervention for autism helped in Austen’s development.

Psychologist James W. Partington, who helms the Autism Recovery Network with co-founder Dino Trakakis, said early diagnosis and intervention at a young age are key for people with autism.

The Autism Recovery Network (ARN), located in Joo Chiat, provides early intervention programmes in several Asian countries, including Singapore.

Said Dr Partington: “Many parents make the mistake of taking a wait-and-see attitude when they detect signs of autism.

“Often, they rush to send their children with autism to mainstream schools before their children finish acquiring the skills to learn successfully in that environment.”

Such an approach, he added, can be stressful and detrimental to the children.

Dr Partington said greater awareness of autism will help provide better services and support systems for people with autism.

That will also mean people on the autism spectrum can have equal opportunities to participate in society.