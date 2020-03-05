North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hopes South Korea will overcome coronavirus outbreak

A photo released on Feb 29, 2020, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on March 4, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed the hope that neighbouring South Korea will overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in's office said on Thursday (March 5).

In a letter to Mr Moon delivered on Wednesday, Mr Kim also voiced concern over Mr Moon's health, and discussed his view of the situation on the Korean peninsula, Mr Yoon Do-han, Moon's senior press secretary, told a briefing.

South Korea is battling the biggest epidemic outside China and reported 438 new infections on Thursday for a total of 5,766.

 

