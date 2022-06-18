How Japan achieved one of the world's lowest Covid-19 death rates

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan's Covid-19 death rate is the lowest among the world's wealthiest nations, with health experts pointing to continued mask wearing, extensive vaccination and an already healthy population as the core factors behind its success.

The population has continued to adhere to basic infection control measures, including avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated venues, as other parts of the world grapple with pandemic fatigue. And Japan's measures have been bolstered by a robust vaccination programme and free medical care.

But what truly sets it apart from many places, particularly Asian neighbours like China, is it's managed to limit deaths without mandates and with few restrictions. The constitution prevents imposing lockdowns backed by police actions, meaning that even during a state of emergency the government puts the onus on businesses and individuals to change their behaviour.

That soft approach has had remarkable results. Japan's Covid-19 deaths per capita is 246 per million people, the lowest out of the 38 members of the OECD, according to Our World in Data.

It's all the more significant given Japan has the highest proportion of elderly people - typically some of the most vulnerable to coronavirus - in the world. New Zealand's rate, previously the lowest, sits at 257 per million after the country faced its first substantial virus wave upon opening up and lifting curbs.

To be sure, capturing an accurate picture is difficult as reporting standards differ country-by-country. The World Health Organisation has said Japan's excess deaths declined through 2020 and 2021, while a study published in Lancet in March said excess mortality in the country was six times higher than reported coronavirus fatalities during 2020-2021. There were around 9,000 fewer deaths in 2020 than in 2019, although that rebounded last year, government figures show.

While every nation has its own standard for identifying Covid-19 deaths and different testing policies that can make comparisons difficult, Japan's low rate of fatalities shows its strategy works, said Takao Ohmagari, head of the disease control and prevention center at the National Centre for Global Health and Medicine, and an adviser to the Tokyo government.

Japan's measures may hold lessons for how other countries can deal with the current or future pandemics. Here's what experts say the country got right:

Social compliance

Japan's virus-fighting strategy relied on the population complying willingly with social-distancing guidance, particularly when cases were rising. This proved more effective than top-down measures in other places, which in some cases made people resistant and defiant.

"People are using their own judgment to avoid risk and modify their behaviour and this plays an extremely important role," said Ohmagari.

That includes wearing masks, which was embraced during the early days of the pandemic and remains almost universal even as the government relaxed its recommendation to wear one outdoors. Mask use in Japan has typically held above 90 per cent, a threshold other G-7 countries have only occasionally neared, according to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation data.

The government's "Three Cs" slogan - which touts avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact situations - has also reinforced how they want the population to act.

In addition, buildings to taxis have undertaken efforts to improve ventilation, including the use of carbon-dioxide monitors to show that indoor air is being exchanged.