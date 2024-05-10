Hong Kong puts Google in hot seat with ban on protest song

HONG KONG – Hong Kong said it was “unbelievable” when Google rebuffed its 2022 request to bury a popular protest song from search results. Now armed with an injunction, the authorities are putting legal pressure on the tech firm to wipe it from the city’s internet search pages.

The Hong Kong Court of Appeal on May 8 approved the government’s application for an injunction order to prevent anyone from playing protest song Glory To Hong Kong with seditious intent. While the city has a new security law to punish that crime, the judgment shifted responsibility to the platforms, adding a new danger that just hosting the track could expose companies to legal risks.

In granting the injunction, judges said prosecuting individual offenders wasn’t enough to tackle the “acute criminal problems”.

The injunction was necessary to persuade the IPOs (internet platform operators) to remove the problematic videos in connection with the song from their platforms, they wrote.

The injunction “places Google, media platforms and other social media companies in a difficult position: essentially pitting values such as free speech in direct conflict with legal obligations”, said Mr Ryan Neelam, programme director at the Lowy Institute, and former Australian diplomat to Hong Kong and Macau. He added: “It will further the broader chilling effect if foreign tech majors do comply.”

Google’s decision will amount to a landmark test case for the city’s internet freedoms. Any removals would set a precedent and fan fears that China’s sweeping censorship controls are creeping into Hong Kong. Unlike China, the former British colony doesn’t block foreign social media platforms or search engines.

The Hong Kong government is waiting for a response from major internet and social media companies, and has drawn their attention to the injunction, a government spokesperson said, adding that “earlier on, a major internet service provider has made clear that it is willing to abide by the local law and respect court order”, without naming the company.

A representative for Google declined a request for comment.

If the Silicon Valley giant doesn’t comply with it, it could face penalties including a fine and more criticism from the government. The American internet giant has 500 to 600 employees in Hong Kong, Bloomberg previously reported, with the bulk of the operations focused on selling ads and marketing. If the company were to pull out, it would need to reorganise its business operations in Asia, which may include moving some employees to other countries.

The loss of Google could set back the city’s renewed efforts to bolster its image as a global business hub, after years of Covid curbs and a Beijing-imposed security law dented sentiment.

The US government and human rights groups sounded alarm over the judgment’s impact on the city’s reputation as a finance hub. The free flow of information remains critical to the city’s appeal to global businesses, a strength lauded by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee at a summit this week aimed at attracting global talent.

The judgment included 32 links to the song on Alphabet’s YouTube and referenced content on search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Microsoft’s Bing. The majority of the YouTube videos cited were still accessible from Hong Kong on May 9.

The Asia Internet Coalition – an industry association that counts Google, Yahoo, Apple, Spotify Technology, and Meta Platforms as members – said it was assessing how the court decision will be implemented to determine its business impact.