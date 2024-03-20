An erosion of HK’s value proposition? New security law draws mixed reactions

Hong Kong’s business professionals welcomed its home-grown security legislation, while political analysts expressed concern that it may erode the city’s uniqueness, ahead of the new law taking effect on March 23.

The city’s 89-strong legislature voted unanimously on March 19 to enact the Safeguarding National Security Law.

The move allows Hong Kong to finally fulfil its obligation under Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-Constitution, to implement its own national security legislation, after a 2003 bid to do so was shelved due to mass protests.

But some academics have raised concerns over its potential impact on international perceptions of the Asian financial hub, as well as the manner with which the Bill was passed.

It was the fastest Bill passed in Hong Kong’s legislature since the handover in 1997. The 12-day debate and 30-day public consultation was much shorter than the timeline planned for the 2003 attempt.

Back then, the authorities catered for a combined 10 months of consultation, drafting and debate before the ordinance was expected to be passed into law. But fears that people’s rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Basic Law would be compromised resulted in the Bill being dropped after half a million Hong Kongers took to the streets in protest.

The new law punishes offences such as treason, sabotage, sedition, theft of state secrets, external interference and espionage, with sentences spanning several years in jail to life imprisonment, and can apply to offenders outside Hong Kong.

Chief Executive John Lee described the law as one that equips Hong Kong with “a stronger door and lock... to guard against people who invade our home”, making the city a bigger draw for businesses.

It complements the national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing in 2020, which the leader said is narrower in scope than the new one. The domestic legislation also improves procedures for court proceedings and the handling of absconders, he said.

“We must correctly understand that there must be ‘one country’ before ‘two systems’, and the ‘two systems’ must not be used to resist ‘one country’,” Mr Lee said after the passage of the legislation.

He was referring to the “one country, two systems” framework, under which Beijing promised Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy that lets it retain its own systems unique from that of mainland China.

‘HK now more like mainland China’

Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, said Hong Kong’s past success was “based on the separateness of its system from that of the rest of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), such that it could play an important conduit that offered foreign and even PRC firms more certainty and legal protections”.

But the new law, which emphasises “one country” above “two systems”, “substantially reduces the legal differences between Hong Kong and the PRC”.

Prof Chong told The Straits Times: “That Hong Kong now becomes more like mainland China means that there is less value in basing businesses in Hong Kong.

“Without the role of a distinct space within the PRC, Hong Kong will be more exposed to the same forces of slower growth, divestment and diversification that the PRC is facing... Such dynamics were already in motion; the trajectory only becomes clearer with the new legislation.”