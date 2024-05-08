Hong Kong court bans protest song Glory To Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal on May 8 banned Glory To Hong Kong, a protest song penned during massive pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019, which was already all but illegal after Beijing imposed the national security law.

The song grew massively popular during the huge and at times violent protests, and was secretly recorded by an anonymous orchestra.

Its defiant lyrics incorporate the key protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times”.

Angering the city’s government, Glory To Hong Kong has in recent years been played at several international sporting events, with event organisers mistaking it for the Chinese territory’s anthem.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous territory with no anthem of its own, and uses China’s March of the Volunteers.

The May 8 ban comes after a campaign by the city’s authorities against the song, which has seen them demand that it be removed from internet search results and content-sharing platforms.

Reversing a lower court’s decision in 2023, appeal judge Jeremy Poon wrote in a judgment that the composer of the song had “intended it to be a ‘weapon’ and so it had become”.

“It had been used as an impetus to propel the violent protests plaguing Hong Kong since 2019. It is powerful in arousing emotions among certain fractions of the society,” he said, adding that the song “has the effect of justifying and even romanticising” the protests.

“(We) are satisfied that an injunction should be granted,” Mr Poon said, granting an order that would stop a range of acts, including broadcasting and performing the song “with criminal intent”.

The song can also no longer be disseminated or reproduced in any way on internet-based platforms, though the injunction contained exceptions for “academic activity and news activity” – a tweak the government made after earlier questioning by judges.

Civil injunction is needed as “criminal law alone would not achieve the public interest purpose of safeguarding national security”, Mr Poon said.

May 8’s decision makes Glory To Hong Kong the first song to be banned in the former British colony since it was handed over to China in 1997.

Soon after the judgment was handed down, the Beijing authorities said the ban was a “necessary measure”.

“Stopping anyone from employing or disseminating the relevant song... is a legitimate and necessary measure by (Hong Kong) to fulfil its responsibility of safeguarding national security,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on May 8 during a regular briefing.