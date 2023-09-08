Hong Kong hit with heavy rain, flooding days after typhoon

HONG KONG - Hong Kong saw widespread flooding and heavy rain in the early hours of Friday, which disrupted road and rail traffic just days after the city dodged major damage from a super typhoon.

Authorities in the Chinese city said late on Thursday that “flooding occurred in various districts” and that the Fire Services Department was conducting rescue operations.

Members of the public were instructed to stay in a safe place.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued its highest level of rainstorm warning at 11.05pm on Thursday, indicating rainfall exceeding 70 millimetres an hour which was “likely to continue”.

“Heavy rain will bring flash floods... Residents living in close proximity to rivers should stay alert to weather conditions and should consider evacuation” if their homes are flooded, the observatory added.

No injuries have yet been reported in the early hours of Friday.

The city’s Mass Transit Railway announced that it would partially suspend service on one of its lines after a station in the Wong Tai Sin district was flooded, with another handful of stations also affected.

Footage circulated on social media showed an MTR train not stopping at Wong Tai Sin station, which had floodwater on its platform.

Heavy rain was also reported in the neighbouring Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.