The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Hong Kong inundated by flooding after torrential rain
Floodwaters submerged streets, cars and shopping malls.
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iTgT
Vehicles driving through a flooded street during heavy rain, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Vehicles are seen at a flooded car park during heavy rain, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A shopping mall worker placing sandbags to block water during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A pedestrian wading through floodwaters during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, on Sept. 8, 2023.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Drainage workers assisting a driver to safety during heavy rain and flooding, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People waiting for the bus at a flooded area during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People are seen at a flooded shopping centre following continued torrential rains hitting the city, in Hong Kong, China, on Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of a flooded road after heavy rains, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walking past damaged vehicles on a flooded road following continued torrential rains hitting the city, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bus driver seeking shelter inside his damaged bus following continued torrential rains hitting the city, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People making their way through a flooded area after heavy rains, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a blocked road due to the debris from a landside after heavy rains, in Hong Kong, China, Sep 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Floods
Hong Kong
Back to the top