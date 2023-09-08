In Pictures: Hong Kong inundated by flooding after torrential rain

Floodwaters submerged streets, cars and shopping malls. 

Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
Vehicles driving through a flooded street during heavy rain, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Vehicles are seen at a flooded car park during heavy rain, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A shopping mall worker placing sandbags to block water during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A pedestrian wading through floodwaters during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, on Sept. 8, 2023. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Drainage workers assisting a driver to safety during heavy rain and flooding, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People waiting for the bus at a flooded area during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People are seen at a flooded shopping centre following continued torrential rains hitting the city, in Hong Kong, China, on Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of a flooded road after heavy rains, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walking past damaged vehicles on a flooded road following continued torrential rains hitting the city, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bus driver seeking shelter inside his damaged bus following continued torrential rains hitting the city, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People making their way through a flooded area after heavy rains, in Hong Kong, China, Sept 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a blocked road due to the debris from a landside after heavy rains, in Hong Kong, China, Sep 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top