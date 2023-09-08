Hong Kong’s weather is getting hotter, wetter and wilder

HONG KONG – A week after buildings swayed and the seas swelled under the high winds of Super Typhoon Saola, Hong Kong faced a new disaster: 600mm of rain in 24 hours, a deluge that flooded roads, triggered landslides and shut down the city for the second time in a week.

Mother Nature could not have made it plainer. With climate change, severe storms are happening more often in Hong Kong, as in most places, and they are getting worse.

“Climate change is affecting Hong Kong not only through tropical cyclones and intense rainstorms, but also through extremely hot days and nights,” said Dr Jed Kaplan, a former associate professor with the department of Earth Sciences at the University of Hong Kong, and now on the faculty at the University of Calgary.

“All of these meteorological phenomena lead to conditions that can be difficult for people to handle,” he said. “Increased incidences of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, damage to infrastructure from rain and flooding, hurricane-force winds, and landslides all contribute to economic damage and costly investments in repair and mitigation of future risks.”

The Hong Kong Observatory has meteorological data dating to the early decades of British colonial rule, when fewer than 220,000 people called the city home. Here is what it tells us about how the weather has changed.

The city gets a little more rain each year

It has been 60 years since Hong Kong last notched record-low annual rainfall. Since then, it has set a new high at least 13 times.

The record for hourly rainfall strength has been breaking at a much faster pace since 1990, and locals can expect more to come.