Hong Kong businesses shut shop as city struggles to revive post pandemic

HONG KONG – When Mr Jacky Yu, 48, opened his Japanese gift shop in Hong Kong more than a decade ago, the tourist and shopping district of Mong Kok was a bustling hub packed with stalls, street food and tourists.

Fast-forward 12 years and parts of the area are struggling to stay afloat, a combination of customers emigrating, locals heading across the border to shop in China or travelling to Japan to benefit from a weak yen – and a dearth of tourists.

Mr Yu said he has had to make the “heartbreaking” decision to close his store and move it online.

“I almost want to cry when I talk about it,” said Mr Yu, packing his unsold stationery and toys into storage boxes.

“There are very few tourists on the streets. Even the mainland Chinese are very few.”

Hong Kong is struggling to recover since the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw many expatriates leave after a three-year shutdown and tourist numbers dwindle to a fraction of pre-pandemic levels. High rents and a labour shortage are now adding to the pain.

Businesses describe shopping malls as “dead”, with low foot traffic and shops covered with “for lease” or “coming up soon” signs.

Mr Edmund Wong, an accountancy sector lawmaker, told the city’s legislature on April 26 that more than 20,000 companies deregistered in the first quarter of 2024, up more than 70 per cent from the same period in 2023.

Mr Simon Wong, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, told public broadcaster RTHK that he estimated around 200 to 300 restaurants have closed over the past month, a trend he expects to continue.

On April 30, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee played down concerns about businesses closing.

“The world is always changing, and different industries will need to adapt. So, there will be operators who are not so successful, but newcomers are getting into the market,” he said.