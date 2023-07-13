Get-well card for Singapore? Keep it for yourself, Hong Kong

A quarter-century ago this month, the chief executive of Cathay Pacific, celebrating the opening of Chek Lap Kok’s airport, joked to me that he perhaps ought to send Singapore a get-well card since its allure was going to be significantly dented because of his home town’s glittering new Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

These days, I am inclined to wonder if it is I who should go out and mail those cards to friends and former colleagues in the territory, whose official name is the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.