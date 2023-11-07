More global firms quietly shifting out of Hong Kong as city tries to lure them back

HONG KONG – Hong Kong is now fully back in business and it wants the world to know.

Since its reopening after three years of Covid-19 isolation, the city has gone all out to woo back the mainstays of its economy.

From foreign students, working professionals and big businesses to tourists, fine diners, music lovers, art enthusiasts and the clubbing crowd, it is leaving no stone unturned.

In his annual policy speech – akin to America’s State of the Union Address – on Oct 25, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced that the city would develop its “headquarters economy” to attract enterprises from the world over to set up their bases here.

Foreign professionals in Hong Kong can now also travel from the city to mainland China on multiple-entry visas.

For many big multinational companies (MNCs), however, it may have come a little too late.

Some have publicly and completely relocated their regional headquarters out of the city that once consistently topped rankings for global firms’ choices of where to set up their Asian hubs.

But more enterprises have been taking a subtler route, discreetly shifting large parts of their staff and operations elsewhere and redefining definitions of what a head office means.

While the number of global firms with regional headquarters in Hong Kong has fallen some 8.4 per cent since 2019, the number of staff engaged by such firms has dropped by a whopping 30 per cent in the same period, according to official data.

And many of these MNCs are opting for Singapore, even as they welcome Hong Kong’s latest raft of business-friendly measures.

‘Can’t put all eggs in one basket’

Logistics giant DHL, for example, has been rapidly expanding its operations in Singapore.

In 2022, the American-founded German MNC inked a four-year deal with Singapore Airlines for SIA crew to fly DHL freighters based at Changi Airport on cargo routes between parts of Asia and North America.

In October, it launched an additional route – from Singapore to the United States via Japan – under that partnership.