G-20 snippets

Merkel 'active, healthy' despite shaking spell

BERLIN • The German government insisted yesterday that Chancellor Angela Merkel was in robust health, after a second episode of uncontrolled shaking sparked concerns about the well-being of the European Union's longest-serving leader. Asked how Dr Merkel, who is in Japan for the G-20 Summit, was faring, spokesman Martina Fietz said she was fine. "The images you can see from Osaka show that the Chancellor is very active and healthy - doing her job and keeping her planned appointments," Ms Fietz told reporters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Call to prevent Japan's whale assault

TOKYO • Environmentalists from around the world urged leaders at the G-20 Summit yesterday not to"turn a blind eye" to what they called a "cruel assault on whales" planned by host Japan when it restarts commercial whaling next week. Japan is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission tomorrow and resuming commercial whaling a day later after roughly three decades, during which its widely reviled "scientific research" whaling programme was decried by opponents as commercial whaling in disguise.

REUTERS

EU threatens to veto G-20 text over climate goals

OSAKA • The European Union is threatening to block the G-20 statement if it falls behind previous pledges on climate change, according to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. "I do think that we need a strong statement on climate change," Mr Juncker said, adding that he "couldn't accept a watering down" of the climate goals espoused at last year's G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires. As host, Japan hopes to bridge the gap between Europe and the US, which pulled out of the 2016 Paris climate deal.

DPA