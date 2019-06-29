Japan PM Abe says G-20 confirms need for free, fair, non-discriminatory trade

"The global economy continues to face downside risks as trade tensions persist," said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
OSAKA (REUTERS) - Group of 20 leaders clearly confirmed the need for a free, fair and non-discriminatory trade policy at a two-day summit that ended on Saturday (June 29), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

"The global economy continues to face downside risks as trade tensions persist," Mr Abe told a news conference after chairing the G-20 summit held in Osaka, western Japan.

"The G-20 leaders agreed on the need for member countries to spearhead strong global economic growth," while standing ready to take further action if needed, he said.

 

