Trump-Xi meeting: Trump says it would be ‘monumental’ if US can reach deal with China

OSAKA (REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (June 29) he was open to a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would be “monumental”, as they began high-stake talks that could ease tensions or plunge the world’s two largest economies into a deeper trade war.

“I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we’re getting a little bit closer,” Mr Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) meeting in Osaka, western Japan.

“But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We’re totally open to it and you’re totally open to it,” he said.

“I think this will be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental,” he added.

He said that he wanted to strike a deal that would "even up" the US-China trade relationship. "We want to do something that will even it up with respect to trade," Mr Trump told Mr Xi.

Mr Xi opened the meeting with a reference to the ping-pong diplomacy in the 1970s that paved the way for formal diplomatic ties between the US and China.

"China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Mr Xi said in prepared remarks.

Mr Trump also heaped praise on Mr Xi and China. “We have had a lot of time together, we’ve become friends,” Mr Trump said, ignoring questions from reporters about what their talks would cover.

“Chinese culture, it’s an incredible culture,” he said.

Mr Trump had signalled the US had made progress in trade discussions with China ahead of the lunch meeting in Japan, which comes amid growing hopes the two powers will hit the pause button in their trade war and resume the search for a longer-term peace.

Speaking with reporters earlier on Saturday, Mr Trump said that he would be discussing the US blacklisting of Huawei Technologies Co. as well as a broader trade deal.

He also said the two leaders and their negotiators had made progress during preparatory discussions on Friday evening.

Experts believe the best possible outcome would be a temporary truce and a commitment to keep talking after months of trade tension saw the world's top two economies slap hefty tariffs on each other's goods.