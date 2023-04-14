Feeling poorer: Property slump hurting Chinese consumers, clouding recovery

BEIJING – Mr Liu Baoxiang, who runs a mahjong parlour in a city on China’s rust belt, no longer splurges on extravagant fashion items after seeing the two flats he owns lose roughly a third of their value over the past two years.

“I was previously considered wealthy in the area,” said Mr Liu, who also owns some commercial property in the north-eastern city of Liaoyuan. “I used to buy mink coats in the tens of thousands of yuan, but I’ve hardly purchased any and haven’t travelled lately.”

While pockets of China’s property market, which is responsible for roughly a quarter of economic activity, are showing tentative signs of stabilising, the impact of the sector’s sharp downturn since 2021 is still rippling across the economy, and clouding its recovery.

Economists call it the wealth effect: Asset owners who feel poorer after a sharp fall in prices tend to cut down on spending to rebuild their fortunes.

In play now in China, where around 70 per cent of household wealth is in property, this phenomenon is weighing on the post-pandemic recovery of household consumption, which Chinese policymakers have vowed to make a more prominent driver of economic growth.

Capital Economics estimates net household wealth declined 4.3 per cent overall in 2022, due to falling house and stock prices, the first decline since at least 2001.

“Households appear to have cut back their consumption in response to negative wealth effects,” said Mr Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at the research firm. “Recent homebuyers with large mortgages will have suffered the most and therefore likely cut back the most.”

Small-town blues

Residents of smaller cities are feeling more pain than those living in big centres like Shanghai or Beijing, where home prices have been more stable.

Average new home prices in the 35 smallest cities among the 70 surveyed by the statistics bureau, known as “tier 3”, saw their 13th consecutive month of year-on-year declines in February.

The bureau does not release the exact prices, but real estate agents say they are 20 to 30 per cent off peaks in some of those cities and even further off in smaller ones not covered by the official survey, such as Liaoyuan.

For new homes, the nationwide average price per square metre was 10,558 yuan (S$2,045) for sales in January-February 2023, 6 per cent off its peak in January-February 2021, separate data from the statistics bureau showed.

A resident in the northern city of Langfang said her flat is now priced at 8,000 yuan per sq m, less than half the 18,000 yuan she paid for it three years ago.

“I have paid hundreds of thousands of yuan for a downpayment, paid off over 1 million yuan in loans and currently have over 1 million yuan in loans to repay,” said Emily, who only gave her first name for privacy reasons. “I’m not going to spend money on anything this year. I need to tighten the belt. The suffering is unbearable.”