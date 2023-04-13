Shares of China developer Sunac plunge 55% as trade resumes after year-long halt

HONG KONG – Sunac China Holdings plunged by a record on Thursday as its stock trading resumed following a year-long suspension, in a sign of entrenched pessimism toward some of China’s weakest developers.

The stock was down 55.2 per cent at HK$2.05 at 11.12am in Hong Kong in its first trading since April 1 last year. The resumption came after Sunac said it has met stock exchange requirements such as releasing overdue financial results.

The sell-off is a reminder of lingering concerns about the prospects of China’s most debt-laden developers amid a nascent but patchy housing recovery. Echoing the fragile mood in the stock market, most of Sunac’s US dollar bonds remain at deeply distressed levels, indicating investor skepticism about the defaulter’s proposed restructuring plan.

The builder’s latest offshore restructuring plan is aimed at tackling US$9.1 billion (S$12 billion) worth of foreign-currency debt.

“The trading resumption could aid its restructuring, which includes a debt-to-equity swap option,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung wrote in a note. Sunac could “regain access to equity raising” given the pressure to shore up its balance sheet.

Sunac, once among China’s biggest developers, suffered its first public dollar bond payment failure last year amid a record wave of delinquencies in a sector hit by cash shortages and slumping sales. The firm said in late March it has reached agreement with a group of key bondholders as it laid out details of a debt-restructuring plan.

The developer said in a Wednesday stock exchange filing that it is in the process of implementing the restructuring plan and that it has “a sufficient level of operations and assets of sufficient value to support its operations.”

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese property stocks fell 23 per cent during Sunac’s year-long trading halt. The sector’s broad-based weakness has persisted even after Beijing made sweeping efforts late last year to ease the unprecedented housing crisis, with steps including financing support for builders and stimulating home demand.

As of the end of last year, Sunac had borrowings totaling about 298 billion yuan (S$57.5 billion) against around 38 billion yuan in cash balance, according to its latest annual report. BLOOMBERG