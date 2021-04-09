Mental health experts on hand to help Taiwan train crash survivors, victims' families, rescuers

TAIPEI - Much of Taiwan's media and public have zeroed in on how the impact of the train crash in Hualien was so tremendous that many victims had been ripped apart, including how it took 15 hours for mortuary make-up artists to piece one little girl's remains together.

But while physical trauma has taken front and centre stage of the island's worst train accident in seven decades, a team of men and women are working to cushion the blow dealt by an invisible one: post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.