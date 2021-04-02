A look back at Taiwan's worst train accidents

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - An express train in Taiwan derailed on Friday (April 1), killing at least 48 passengers in one of the island's worst railway accidents.

The following is a list of Taiwan's deadliest train crashes:

Oct 21, 2018: A train speeding through a curve derailed, resulting in the death of 18 passengers and 215 injuries.

Nov 15, 1991: A collision between two trains resulted in 30 deaths and 112 injuries.

Dec 20, 1990: A train and a tour bus collided, killing 25 passengers on the bus.

March 8, 1981: A train hit a truck near Hsinchu on a level crossing, killing the truck driver and 30 passengers on the train.

May 30, 1976: A head-on collision near Tanwen resulted in 29 deaths and 141 injuries.

May 11, 1973: A collision between two trains resulted in the deaths of 12 people and 40 injuries.

Dec 9, 1957: A train derailed and overturned, killing 18 people and injuring 116.

May 28, 1948: A train caught fire on a bridge, resulting in 21 confirmed deaths and 43 presumed deaths.