Coronavirus: China reports 34 new cases, including 20 in Xinjiang

Medical workers collect swabs at a testing site in Dalian, Liaoning, on July 24, 2020.
Medical workers collect swabs at a testing site in Dalian, Liaoning, on July 24, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
55 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 34 cases of the new coronavirus for July 24, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday (July 25).

Of the new infections, 20 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining five were imported cases.

China reported 74 new asymptomatic cases, up from 43 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 83,784 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

 

