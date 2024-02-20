Chinese tourists flock to South-east Asia as overseas travel bounces back

BEIJING - Chinese travellers flocked to tourist hot-spots across Asia over the Chinese New Year break, with visitor numbers and spending in destinations including Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia exceeding pre-Covid levels.

Visa-free access for Chinese tourists to the South-east Asia countries boosted traffic and signalled a robust revival in travel since Beijing lifted strict Covid-19 restrictions in early 2023 that had all but shut China's borders for three years.

The increase also provides a welcome relief to countries whose tourism industries rely on the Chinese and their spending for growth, although the outlook for a sustained recovery in overseas travel is overshadowed by a sluggish mainland economy and volatile financial markets that have seen consumers tighten their belts at home.

"Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, we believe Chinese citizens are still willing to spend on travel-related experiences... we think travel-related spending could continue to outpace this overall domestic consumption," HSBC said in a research note.

Bookings to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia combined jumped more than 30 per cent from Feb 10-17 compared with 2019, according to travel website operator Trip.com, with Chinese visitors to Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and South Korea also increasing.

The holiday in 2024 lasted for eight days, one day more than the Lunar New year break in 2019.

Reflecting the boost from visa waivers, hotel bookings for Bangkok tripled over the period from Feb 10-13 year-on-year, while those for Singapore jumped nine-fold, according to travel platform LY.com.

Spending in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia combined on the Chinese mobile payment platform Alipay increased 7.5 per cent in the period from Feb 9-12 from 2019 levels and nearly seven-fold from last year, Alipay said.

However, overall consumer spending only recovered to 82 per cent of levels four years ago, the company said.

Middle east surge

As Chinese scour for new adventures, the Middle East proved a popular Chinese New Year destination, with travel to Saudi Arabia up more than nine-fold from 2019 levels and bookings to United Arab Emirates climbing 60 per cent, Trip.com said.

The gambling hub of Macau, the only place in China where citizens can legally gamble in casinos, recorded a surge in Chinese tourists with more than a million visiting over the holiday and average hotel occupancy rates reaching 95 per cent, according to official data.

The jump in tourists bodes well for some of the world's largest casino operators in the former Portuguese territory, including Sands China and Wynn Macau.

JP Morgan said in a note it expected daily gross gaming revenues for the peak of the holiday to hit US$124 million (S$167 million) for the first time in more than four years - higher than the US$112 million generated during the October 2023 Golden Week holiday.

Mass gaming rates were forecast to have reached 120 per cent of pre-Covid levels, it said, adding that it expects February gross gaming revenues to rise by at least 80 per cent year-on-year to US$2.36 billion, the highest in more than four years.