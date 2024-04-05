China wants to go high-tech to boost its economy. Does the success of Hefei city hold the key?

HEFEI/BEIJING – Hefei is a historical city known as the birthplace of the upright Song dynasty judge Bao Zheng, or Bao Gong, as he is more popularly known.

What is less well known is that this ancient city is now a hothouse for leading-edge technologies from quantum computing to nuclear fusion.

On its outskirts in a leafy sanctuary known as Science Island, scientists work on projects such as developing nuclear fusion, a form of clean energy that leaves no radioactive waste.

On Quantum Street in the west of the city, more than 20 quantum technology firms housed in tall towers aim to make breakthroughs in areas such as quantum computing, high-precision measurements and secure communications.

This city of 9.85 million people, the capital of the agricultural province of Anhui and a one-time backwater, has been making waves in China in recent years as a high-tech production hub and a model for developing new industries.

In the past two decades, Hefei’s economy grew more than 25-fold, or more than double the national growth rate. Its gross domestic product of 1.27 trillion yuan (S$242 billion) in 2023 ranks 20th nationwide.

State-led investments from the city’s government have paid off, creating high-tech industrial clusters ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to new energy vehicles (NEVs), according to officials, businesses and analysts that The Straits Times spoke to.

And Hefei might just hold the answers as China eyes high-value industries and scientific innovation to boost its economy amid slowing growth and weak domestic consumption.

High-tech makeover

In Hefei, on average one NEV rolls off the production line every minute, state media cited a local official as saying in 2023.

The city was China’s fourth-largest producer of NEVs in 2023. Brands like Nio, BYD and Germany’s Volkswagen produce such cars there.

NEVs are just one of several strategic and emerging industries in Hefei – others include photovoltaics, semiconductors, liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and biomedicine.

Further down the value chain, the city’s traditional industries too are reinventing themselves, pursuing smarter and greener offerings – sometimes at the government’s nudging.

For instance, Anhui Forklift Group, an industrial vehicle manufacturer of more than 60 years, has updated its products to include new energy powered equipment and intelligent logistics offerings such as autonomous machinery.