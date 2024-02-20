China cements grip on tech as Beijing tightens control of economy

BEIJING - China’s ruling Communist Party will play a bigger role in steering its vast technology industry, the latest sign that Beijing intends to exert more influence over swathes of the world’s No. 2 economy.

The party will refine a mechanism through which top decision-makers on the Central Committee steer technological work, according to a CCTV report on a central government meeting led by President Xi Jinping.

While it did not go into details, the pronouncement suggests Beijing will accelerate its role in funnelling resources toward priority sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence in a technological race with the United States.

Under Mr Xi, the party and the state-backed sector have played an increasingly important role in industries from finance to markets and technology, especially as a blistering crackdown on firms such as Alibaba Group Holding and Ant Group curtailed the power of private enterprise.

That effort has only expanded during the post-Covid-19 downturn and subsequent property crisis, as Beijing struggled to control the narrative, contain the fallout in real estate and devise stimuli to resuscitate the economy.

Technology was just one of a plethora of issues discussed during the meeting Mr Xi chaired, according to a readout of the event from the official Xinhua News Agency.

The discussions also zeroed in on the need for consistency in policy direction – a major concern of industry players and critics, who have complained of seeming capriciousness in regulations and a lack of coordination between different agencies.

In technology, the central government accelerated a broad effort to elevate the state sector and drive research into scientific advancements since the US began waging a trade campaign to curb China.

Mr Xi had earlier tapped his top deputy, former vice-premier Liu He, to oversee development of China’s own chip technologies.

That has had mixed results. An effort to drive semiconductor production capacity stalled under alleged graft and inefficiencies, but in 2023 Huawei Technologies stunned observers by designing an advanced smartphone chip few thought possible for China.

“To develop China’s own high-tech/semiconductor industries, China needs to pour in all the resources it has, plus more,” said Grow Investment Group chief economist Hao Hong. “But there is no guarantee that the state could pick the winners. There is currently excess capacity in electric vehicles and new energy industries, among many other industries. These are the results of state-led investment. Also, the state fund investment in semiconductors since 2017 has been largely fruitless.”

Mr Xi and his lieutenants have consistently called for China to accelerate scientific research and replace foreign technologies with home-grown alternatives.

That has been considered an increasingly vital priority as Washington escalates restrictions on China’s access to the most advanced technology and chips, especially those made by Nvidia to accelerate AI training. BLOOMBERG