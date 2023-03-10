China wants more babies but getting them is not going to be easy

BEIJING - Chongqing native Chen Qiuxia has no plans of having children. During holidays, she looks up dog-friendly domestic tours that allow her to travel with her three-year-old miniature schnauzer, Fa Cai.

“I broke up with my boyfriend last year because we couldn’t agree on the issue of childbirth. He is adamant about continuing his family line but I cannot see myself raising a child in such an uncertain world,” said the entrepreneur, who owns a business importing speciality food.

Ms Chen, 28, is among a growing number of young Chinese who are choosing not to procreate for a variety of reasons – cost, the stressful education system, and simply not feeling up to it.

Fertility rates historically decline the more developed an economy becomes as women get married and have children later.

China had a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman in 2020, on a par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy and short of the roughly 2.1 needed to replace the previous generation.

The rapid decline has worried Beijing policymakers, especially after the world’s second-largest economy saw its population shrink in 2022 for the first time in decades.

At the Communist Party of China’s 20th Party Congress that year, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the problem, saying the party will improve its population development strategy and make it more affordable to have and raise children.

An endorsement from the very top meant that population concerns have been a feature of discussions at 2023’s Two Sessions or lianghui meetings, where delegates from across the country put up proposals which are then discussed on a national stage and can be turned into national policy.

A Straits Times review of such proposals made publicly available shows at least a dozen delegates putting up various suggestions, ranging from allowing women to use national insurance to pay for fertility treatments, to making it easier for children born out of wedlock to apply for the same benefits as children within marriage, and having even more school places for children of migrant workers in big cities.

Lawyer Xie Wenmin, a delegate from Hubei province, said in an interview with Beijing News that she has proposed scrapping a marriage requirement when registering a child’s birth.

“Reproductive rights should not be bundled with marriage registration. Even if women are not married, they still have the right to have children,” she said, adding that there are women who want children without being married.

Parliamentary delegate Chen Nan, who heads a food production conglomerate, suggested making housing free for those with three or more children.

Every family with a newborn should be given 5,000 yuan (S$975) while one-off maternity and yearly childcare subsidies should be offered to defray the cost of child-rearing, he said in an interview with The Paper, a Shanghai-based media outlet.

“We should also step up construction of pre-school facilities while charging low fees, which resolves the problem of who will help raise a child (if parents are working),” he said.