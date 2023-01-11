China’s population likely shrank in 2022 as births hit new low

BEIJING – China’s population likely started shrinking last year for the first time in decades, experts say.

It is a significant milestone that will have long-term repercussions for the economy.

The government’s official data for total number of births in 2022 – expected to be released next week – will probably show a record low of 10 million, according to independent demographer He Yafu.

That would be less than the 10.6 million babies born in 2021.

That was already the sixth straight year of declines and the lowest since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

Mr He added that the country likely recorded more deaths last year than the 10.1 million people who died in 2021, in part because of the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The anticipated population drop-off is coming much faster than previously expected, and could curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The labour force is already shrinking, long-term demand for houses will fall further, and the government may also struggle to pay for its underfunded national pension system.

The upshot is that China’s economy may struggle to overtake the US in size and it could lose its status as the world’s most populous country to India this year.

Births fell in many nations during the pandemic as people feared going to hospitals, lacked family support because of lockdown restrictions and balked at child-care costs.

China, however, faces additional problems spurred in part by the decades-long enforcement of a “one-child policy” that skewed the gender ratio, given the traditional preference among Chinese parents for sons.

That has led to a decline in the number of women of child-bearing age that will be hard to reverse – even after the government ended the policy and allowed families to have more children.

“The measures taken to boost birth rates have been far too little and too late, and were completely overwhelmed by the impact of Covid Zero on birth rates,” said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics.

“The core issue is that there’s only so much policy can accomplish in this realm, because declining birth rates are driven by deep structural factors,” Mr Beddor said, adding that economic challenges posed by China’s ageing and shrinking population have been discussed for years. “The leadership seems to have belatedly realised that those issues are very real and arriving very quickly.”