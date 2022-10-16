Key takeaways from Xi Jinping's speech at China's Communist Party congress

China's President Xi Jinping on Sunday kicked off the Communist Party's five-yearly congress with a lengthy, wide-ranging speech summing up the ruling party's achievements in recent years and direction for years to come.

Here are some of the key takeaways covered in Mr Xi's speech, delivered in front of about 2,300 Chinese delegates in the Great Hall of The People in Beijing.

Covid-19

Mr Xi said China has won international praise for its approach towards the coronavirus pandemic.

China put "the people and their lives first" and achieved "significant positive results" in coordinating epidemic prevention and control, he said.

The President also said the country needed to further improve its healthcare infrastructure, build up its pro-family policies and better deal with its ageing population.

Taiwan

Mr Xi said China has waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and foreign interference on the self-ruled island.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

"Resolving the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, to be decided by the Chinese people," the President said.

"We will never renounce the right to the use of force (in resolving the Taiwan issue), and will take all necessary measures to put an end to all separatist movements."

He added, however, that the party would always "respect, care for and work to benefit compatriots in Taiwan".

Mr Xi's pledge to complete the reunification of China received a lengthy round of applause from the delegates at the Great Hall.