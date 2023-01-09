China’s international air travel resumes, but Covid-19 turbulence to delay takeoff

BEIJING - China is reopening its borders that have been largely shut for the last three years, scrapping quarantine requirements for inbound travellers and removing restrictions on international flights.

But how quickly will cross-border travel return to pre-Covid levels? The answer: It’s complicated.

In a very optimistic scenario, international flights to and from China will return to frequencies not seen since 2019 by this northern hemisphere summer at the earliest, several civil aviation experts told Caixin.

But this prediction comes with some caveats, including how quickly airports can get security staff and protocols back up to full capacity and airlines can bring pilots and cabin crew back up to speed. Not to mention how the rampant Covid outbreak nationwide will temper the recovery in demand.

The doors to international travel for people in China, which was the world’s largest source of outbound travellers – and the biggest spenders - prior to the pandemic, swung open again on Jan 8, when it restarted issuing passports to citizens and stopped requiring inbound travellers to undergo quarantine.

The restrictions on international flights under the so-called “five one” policy was also removed on that date. The policy, in effect since March 2020, allowed Chinese mainland carriers to operate one flight per week on one route to any country and foreign airlines one flight a week to China.

However, from Sunday, the number of imported cases infected with new strains is expected to accelerate, and experts say that the possibility of a new domestic outbreak cannot be ruled out.

Of course, this would come on top of an already rampant outbreak spreading nationwide since the easing of the harsh “zero-Covid” policy, with experts last month predicting about 60 per cent of the population becoming infected in the next one-to-three months.

Indeed, the biggest uncertainty affecting the market recovery will be the potential multiple waves of new Covid-19 variants, the experts said.

The latest strain is called XBB.1.5, which the World Health Organization says is the most transmissible omicron sub-variant so far and has been detected in 29 countries.

In the final week of December, the variant accounted for over 40 per cent of the new infections in the US, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. This variant is so contagious that 80 per cent of Americans who’ve already been infected with a previous strain of Covid are likely to catch it again, experts say.

Omicron and its subvariants, including BF.7 and BA.5.2, have been the dominant strains in China’s repeated outbreaks this year. Now, with the reopening, whether XBB.1.5 will cause a new wave of infection has stoked public anxiety.

Some experts on epidemic control measures have suggested a three-day home isolation for inbound travellers to create a firewall and slow down the entry of the new variant. But there has been no indication from the government this is being considered.