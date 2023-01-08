China’s open borders mark Covid zero end, spark homecoming rush

BEIJING – China’s long-awaited border reopening – the final step in its dismantling of Covid Zero – is set to spark a homecoming rush for many diaspora, though a full rebound in travel is likely to take longer.

Starting Sunday, China no longer requires quarantine for arrivals.

This is after authorities ditched the policy that, along with the exorbitant cost of air fares amid severe capacity constraints, was a major deterrent for travellers.

Anyone wanting to enter the country will still need a 48-hour negative Covid-19 test result.

But the substantial easing in border controls just two weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday marks an end to Beijing’s efforts to keep out a virus that’s become accepted as endemic across the world.

The immediate impact is a surge of overseas Chinese coming back home, many of whom have not seen family for years.

“I haven’t been home in almost two years, so the announcement felt like a fever dream,” said Connor Zhao, a 25-year-old consultant who lives in San Francisco. He’s currently on holiday in Bangkok and will fly to Qingdao on Jan 19, with his trip including a layover in Hong Kong, which has more available flights into the mainland.

“I’m very excited to see my parents. Getting to spend Chinese New Year with them means a lot to me,” he said.

But the influx of travellers heading into the country is unlikely to be matched by a surge in demand for overseas trips.

The flow of Chinese tourists, previously a US$280 billion (S$374 billion) spending force in global holiday hotspots from Paris to Tokyo, will take months if not years to recover to its pre-pandemic level.

A raft of countries have implemented testing requirements on travellers from China after infections surged.

Airlines have been reluctant to immediately make major changes to their flight schedules, meaning capacity remains tight and prices high.

“The willingness to travel has started to strongly rebound among Chinese,” said Chen Xin, head of China leisure and transport research at UBS Securities. “But it still takes time to be reflected in the outbound travel routes.”

The reopening of China’s borders marks the end of Covid Zero, a strategy that left the world’s second-biggest economy isolated for three years and weighed heavily on the economy.