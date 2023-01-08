Excitement at Hong Kong's China border as quarantine lifted

HONG KONG - Hugging her boyfriend goodbye, student Yuri Tan was among hundreds excitedly heading north across Hong Kong’s border with mainland China on Sunday as pandemic travel restrictions were mostly lifted, finally allowing separated families to reunite.

“I am going back because I don’t have to undergo quarantine anymore,” an elated Ms Tan said, clutching luggage containing a few boxes of fever medication for family.

Ms Tan, 23, was planning to travel to Shenzhen just across the border from Hong Kong and then take a connecting flight to her hometown of Yangzhou in eastern China, a journey that until recently would have meant weeks in mandatory isolation first.

China lifted quarantine rules for all international visitors on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation.

On the same day, the border between mainland China and Hong Kong also did away with most restrictions. Around 60,000 people are now allowed to travel each way daily.

On Sunday morning, there were large crowds at the Lok Ma Chau border crossing heading north, but noticeably fewer people heading south into Hong Kong.

With the Chinese New Year two weeks away, many said they were going for family reunions.

Chinese student Galen Liu said he had been studying for a doctorate in Europe, making a return home all but impossible until now and leaving him feeling “helpless”.

Two weeks ago he flew into Hong Kong and waited for the border to reopen so he could reunite with his parents and sister in neighbouring Guangdong province.

“I am really excited,” Mr Liu said. “Now I can finally go home and I don’t need to take a flight – I can just cross the border overland.”

Mr Liu was carrying medicine for family, most of whom he said had been recently infected after China abruptly abandoned its strict zero-Covid strategy.

Cases have soared in the world’s most populous nation, with hospitals and morgues under huge pressure, although authorities have given little data on infections or deaths.