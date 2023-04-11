China continues 'combat training' around Taiwan, state media says

A Chinese warship taking part in a military drill near Fuzhou in China's Fujian province, across from the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, on April 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING - Chinese warships continued to carry out “combat training” in the waters around Taiwan on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported.

China had announced on Monday it had finished three days of war games around Taiwan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union said it remains firmly opposed to the use of force to make any attempt to break the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, said spokesman Eric Mamer.

The European Union had expressed concern on Monday over the Chinese military drills around Taiwan, saying the island’s status should not be changed by force as any escalation, accident or use of force there would have huge global implications. REUTERS

