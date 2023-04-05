Why is China so angry about Taiwan president meeting US Speaker McCarthy?

TAIPEI - United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will host a meeting in California on Wednesday with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, part of a sensitive US stopover that has drawn Chinese threats of retaliation.

Here are the key issues in Taiwan-US, China-US and Taiwan-China relations, why China is so angry about the meeting and what it might do to express its anger:

Why is China so angry?

Taiwan is a deeply emotive issue for China’s ruling Communist Party, and for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The People’s Republic of China has claimed Taiwan as its territory since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war with former Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s communists.

China has repeatedly called on US officials not to engage with Taiwanese leaders, viewing it as support for Taiwan’s desire to be viewed as separate from China.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control, and in 2005 passed a law giving Beijing the legal basis for military action against Taiwan if it secedes or seems about to.

How will China react to the meeting?

China staged war games around Taiwan last August after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and has threatened unspecified retaliation if the McCarthy meeting goes ahead.

While Taiwanese and US officials have said in the run-up to the McCarthy-Tsai meeting they have not seen any unusual activity from China’s military, Taiwan is also on alert for any further Chinese drills.

Taiwanese and US officials have also said that by staging the meeting outside of Taiwan, it may help tone down China’s reaction.

Over the past three years or so, China’s air force has flown almost daily into the skies near Taiwan, in which Taiwan calls “grey zone” warfare designed to test and wear out its forces.

While China’s air force has never flown into Taiwan’s territorial airspace, it fired missiles high over the island after Pelosi’s visit.