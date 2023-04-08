Two Taiwan trips – to US and China – reflect diverging visions on how to protect island

TAIPEI – The hospitality extended by United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders was “warm like the Californian sunshine”, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said as she reiterated the importance of Washington’s backing of Taipei this week.

“Their presence and unwavering support reassure the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated, and we are not alone,” she added in a speech at the historic meeting outside Los Angeles, nearing the end of a 10-day foreign trip which has seen her visit the US twice.