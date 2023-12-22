Cascading waves of earth add to China’s Qinghai earthquake nightmare

QINGHAI, China - More than two days after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Jintian village, Qinghai province, Mr Kong Lingping watched from a distance as bulldozers continued to remove mud and debris, as hopes faded of finding the last nine people missing in the area.

Mr Kong, 42, said: “The roof of my house looks as though it has split down the middle, but my family is fine.

“I heard that one member of a family, who is in his 80s, survived, but his two sons and grandson died in the quake. He is staying at a shelter and barely talks at present. This must be so painful for him.”

Behind Mr Kong, villagers resettled in shelters on open ground lined up at a temporary stall offering free beef noodles, peering expectantly at the boiling broth.

A rescuer wearing a yellow helmet said: “Under such circumstances, a bowl of hot beef noodles can solve many problems.”

The rescue worker gobbled down his noodles in just one minute, finishing off with a large sip of soup before dashing off to join his colleagues transporting and organising donated supplies — routine work they have performed day and night since the quake struck on Dec 18.

A scene of deep grief mixed with hope is unfolding across the remote village of Jintian, which has a population of about 1,800.

At least 135 people died and nearly 1,000 were injured when the quake struck Qinghai and neighbouring Gansu province late on Dec 18 evening. As of Dec 21 afternoon, 12 were still missing, including nine in Jintian.

The village is situated about 16km from the quake’s epicentre in Gansu, separated by a stretch of the Yellow River.

In addition to the trauma caused by the quake, the village was hit by waves of earth churning like water that crushed houses in a phenomenon known as liquefaction or sand boil.

Memories of the horrifying moment when layers of earth tumbled down from a nearby slope differ between the villagers, but they were all shocked and panicked by the incident.

“The mud, which appeared to be four to five meters deep, cascaded down and destroyed all the trees and buildings in its way,” Mr Kong said, pointing at a vast patch of land that had sunk at least three metres into the ground.

“Standing here again makes my hair stand on end,” he added.

Mr Kong was one of the first villagers to rush to houses that were submerged and buried under the mud, in an attempt to rescue those who were trapped.

“A child was trapped in the mud, so we grabbed his arm to pull him out, but we eventually failed. My memory of that night is something of a blur,” he said.