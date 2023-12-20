Chinese rescuers brave freezing cold to find earthquake survivors

BEIJING - Braving sub-zero conditions, thousands of rescuers faced an uphill task on Dec 20 finding and treating survivors of a strong earthquake that rocked a remote area in China’s northwestern Gansu province more than a day ago.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan county near the border straddling Gansu and Qinghai provinces a minute before midnight on Dec 18, sending frightened residents out of homes into the cold in the dead of the night.

It damaged roads and power and water lines, destroyed over 150,000 homes, and triggered landslides and mudslides.

Emergency responses have been activated, with various departments sending thousands of personnel into the mountainous disaster zone to look for survivors and resettle them.

The quake-stricken area is geographically a transition zone between two plateaus, featuring terrains of altitudes ranging from 1,800 to 4,300 metres with “very complex” topography, state television CCTV said.

Recovery from Dec 18 night’s earthquake has been further challenged by the powerful cold snap that has gripped most of China since last week. Temperatures around the quake epicentre in Gansu fell to around minus 15 deg C on Dec 19 night as rescuers continued their work.

According to local media citing researchers, people trapped under rubble exposed to minus 10 deg C conditions without help run the risk of developing hypothermia and could only stay alive for between five and 10 hours if uninjured.