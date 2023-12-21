A dozen still missing after China’s earthquake

BEIJING - A dozen people were still missing on Dec 21 after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck north-western Gansu province late on Dec 18 and netizens questioned the speed at which rescue operations ended.

Chinese media reported that search and rescue work in Gansu ended at 3pm on Dec 19, about 15 hours after the disaster hit a remote and mountainous area near the border straddling Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

It was not immediately clear whether the search in Qinghai was continuing.

In Gansu, 113 people had been found dead as at 9am on Dec 20 and 782 were injured, the authorities said. Gansu has not reported any missing persons.

Neighbouring Qinghai saw its death toll rose to 22, with 198 injured and 12 missing as at 8.56pm on Dec 20.

More than 207,000 homes were wrecked and nearly 15,000 collapsed in Gansu, affecting more than 145,000 people.

Discussions online showed netizens curious about how quickly rescue efforts wrapped up in Gansu, with many suggesting sub-freezing temperatures were the main factor in shortening the “golden period” for finding survivors – typically 72 hours post-disaster.

People trapped under rubble exposed to prolonged temperatures of minus 10 deg C run the risk of rapid hypothermia and may only be able to live for five to 10 hours even if uninjured, local media reported, citing researchers.

“They would have been dead by the time they were found, even 24 hours is already too long. Outdoor temperatures are below minus 10 deg C,” a user on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo commented.

Some users on Weibo considered other factors such as that the search area was not especially wide, and that people have been all accounted for, leading to rescue efforts ending in less than a day.

Many of the affected families are Hui people, an ethnic minority mostly found in western Chinese provinces and regions such as Gansu, Ningxia and Shaanxi.