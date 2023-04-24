What China’s graduates really think about their job prospects

There are two classes of customers at the tavern in Lu town. The scholars sit inside, sipping wine in the long robes that mark their intellectual status. The workers, dressed in short robes, drink cheaper booze outside. Only one customer wears a long robe and stands outside: Kong Yiji, a miserable scholar-turned-beggar. He is mocked by the other customers for being poor, yet clinging to his erudite image. They sneer at the way he recites classical verse and tries to teach children how to write obscure Chinese characters. Away from the tavern, Kong steals and is beaten as punishment. Yet he still crawls to the bar—leading to more mocking. When he disappears, he is assumed dead.

The story of Kong Yiji was written in 1918 by Lu Xun, a celebrated Chinese satirist. But it is being cited today by young Chinese, who relate to Kong. A record 11.6 million of them are expected to graduate from university this year. Many will be unable to find work. The unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 in cities is nearly 20 per cent. The CIER index, a measure of labour-market competition produced by Renmin University in Beijing, shows a big gap between the number of college graduates and the number of jobs available (see chart). The phrase “out of school means out of work” is commonly seen online nowadays, as are memes about Kong Yiji.