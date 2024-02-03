Barred from exporting clothes, Pyongyang cashes in on fake hair, eyelashes

SEOUL - North Korea may be known for making weapons of mass destruction, but its biggest exports are a lot more innocuous – and even flimsy.

False eyelashes and wigs now make up the lion’s share of its exports to neighbour China, which is by far North Korea’s largest trading partner.

These items made up nearly 60 per cent of North Korea’s annual exports totalling US$292 million (S$390 million) to China in 2023, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs released on Jan 22.

The export value of these beauty products spiked by more than 13 times from 2022 to US$163 million in 2023, as Pyongyang started relaxing Covid-19 border restrictions and resumed trade with China.

The figure is also three times that of 2019, before the pandemic.

The sudden boom in demand for these products, which North Korea has been making for more 10 years, is likely due to them being among the rare items not sanctioned by the United Nations, said Professor Mimura Mitsuhiro of the University of Niigata Prefecture’s Economic and Social Research Institute for Northeast Asia.

Such a boom is “unusual”, he said, adding that North Korea had no choice but to substitute the export of clothes with that of wigs and eyelashes so as to maintain its foreign currency income and employment rates.

“Up to 2016, there was a lot of export of clothes from North Korea to China. But under the UN sanctions, they can no longer export that. So the workers who made the clothes in North Korea all lost their jobs.”

Textiles were North Korea’s second-biggest export after coal and other minerals in 2016, totalling US$752 million.

Under tightened UN sanctions imposed on North Korea in 2016 and 2017 for its nuclear and missile tests, Pyongyang is barred from exporting its biggest money-makers – coal, iron, seafood and textiles.

While the country is not exactly starving, it is in “a very bad economic depression”, said Prof Mimura, who has visited North Korea some 40 times for academic exchanges.

Most people there have only two meals a day, he added.

North Korea, with its population of about 26 million, desperately needs foreign currency to buy oil and staples to support its people, he said.

“There is inflation and because foreign currency income is getting lower and lower, it hurts their purchasing power. Yet they cannot increase the price of staples like rice or corn. So their economy is very bad currently.”

While party members and certain government officials receive rations from the government, ordinary citizens do not.