Kim Jong Un’s sister seen holding $9,500 Dior bag during Russia trip

SEOUL - Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was seen holding a US$7,000 (S$9,500) bag from French luxury brand Christian Dior during their recent trip to Russia.

The black bag with quilting patterns resembles that of the Lady Dior bag currently being sold via Dior’s official website, according to a photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

The image was taken while the Kims were visiting the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a city in the Russian Far East.

It is not the first time the Kim family appeared in public brandishing foreign luxury goods.

During North Korea’s Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch in March, Mr Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was seen wearing a US$1,900 black coat, also presumed to be from Dior.

Mr Kim himself was seen wearing a watch from Swiss manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen worth US$13,400 during a military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling Worker’s Party in 2020.

In recent years, there has been a surge in demand for luxury goods in North Korea.

In the past, that was limited to the Kim family’s bloodline. But recently, several North Korean elites have also had access to purchasing international high-end brands.

State-owned shops in Pyongyang are reportedly selling luxury goods by receiving US dollars from customers and giving North Korean won as change.

According to UN Security Council Resolution 2270, luxury brands are explicitly banned for import into North Korea, but the Kim family allegedly has a separate entity that procures luxury goods and food for them.