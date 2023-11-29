North Korean special economic zone poised for revival in new Russia trade

SEOUL – Once a North Korean experiment in limited capitalism, the Rason Special Economic Zone appears to be the epicentre of the isolated country’s growing cooperation with Russia, experts say, including possible shipments of arms for the war in Ukraine.

With apartment blocks and booming markets flooded with imported goods, the zone, established in the 1990s on the border with China and Russia, was a dream destination for many North Koreans before tighter sanctions hit and pandemic-era border closings choked off nearly all trade and tourism, two experts who study Rason said.

In recent months, there have been clear signs that the area is poised for a comeback, with ships docking there for the first time since 2018, and satellite imagery suggesting a spike in trade from both the port and a rail line to Russia.

Although China – with its vastly larger economy and deeper historic ties with North Korea – might seem the obvious driver of a recovery in Rason, experts say the country’s deepening cooperation with Russia may make a more immediate impact.

“Now that North Korea and Russia are becoming very close against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, Russia might send more tourists to North Korea, which can reinvigorate tourism (in Rason),” said North Korea economy expert Jeong Eun-lee of South Korea’s government-run Korea Institute for National Unification.

Russia can also sell coal, oil and flour through Rason, Jeong said, and if more North Korean workers are allowed to cross the border, they can send Russian medicine and other goods home for relatives to sell.

The Russian Federal Customs Service said it had “temporarily suspended the publication of foreign trade statistics”.

China accounted for 97 per cent of North Korea’s overall trade in 2022, according to South Korea’s Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

But Russia resumed oil exports to North Korea in December 2022 and had exported 67,300 barrels of refined petroleum to North Korea by April, United Nations data shows, the first such shipments reported since 2020.

Associate Professor Lee Chan-woo, a North Korea economy expert at Teikyo University in Tokyo, said Russian wood cut by North Korean loggers could be resold to China through Rason, a town of about 200,000 people.

Dr Cho Sung-chan of Hananuri, a South Korean non-profit that has financed a food-processing factory in Rason, predicted Russian influence there would grow.

“Assuming North Korea and Russia’s honeymoon period becomes a long one, North Korea could get Russian support on food, energy and infrastructure through Rason,” Dr Cho said.

The two countries discussed expanding trade and testing delivery of meat products in 2024, Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said on his Telegram channel after meeting North Korean officials in Pyongyang in November.