AI programs like ChatGPT to be on G-7 agenda in Hiroshima as Japan pushes such tech

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was surprised to hear his own voice at an informal meeting with artificial intelligence (AI) experts last Tuesday, when it was in fact not him speaking.

Rather, it was AI expert Takahiro Anno, 32, using a mouthpiece that can mimic the sound, tone and pitch of Mr Kishida’s speech, with a deepfake programme mirroring the nuances after just two hours of deep learning.

Two days later, on Thursday, Japan convened its first gathering of its AI Strategy Council, effectively a control tower for AI policy, comprising Cabinet ministers as well as eight corporate, academic and legal stakeholders.

Mr Kishida said at that meeting that AI can “change the economy and society positively”, given its potential to improve productivity amid labour shortages. But it also has risks, he added, as highlighted by deepfakes and privacy leaks.

World leaders are due to discuss the potential and pitfalls of AI at this weekend’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit of wealthy advanced democracies in Hiroshima.

In particular, they are set to debate the potential and pitfalls of generative AI like ChatGPT and its rivals like Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing, as well as the metaverse, and possibly more menacing deepfakes.

Mr Kishida said on Monday that he wants to drive what he called a “Hiroshima AI Process”.

Earlier in April, G-7 digital and technology ministers had agreed to strive for “human-centric and trustworthy AI”.

“We reassert that AI policies and regulations should be risk-based and forward-looking to preserve an open and enabling environment for AI development and deployment that maximises the benefits of the technology for people and the planet while mitigating its risks,” they said in their communique.

G-7 education ministers last weekend also hailed the advancement of the technology, while confirming the need to mitigate risks of plagiarism associated with generative AI.

Japan’s enthusiasm, with government ministries on board the ChatGPT bandwagon, stands in stark contrast to the European Union, which in May took a step towards more regulation of AI tools. Italy has temporarily banned generative AI programmes.

At least six Japanese Cabinet ministers have gone on record to promote the use of ChatGPT to boost productivity: Digital Minister Taro Kono, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Farm Minister Tetsuro Nomura, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, Science Minister Sanae Takaichi and Communications Minister Takeaki Matsumoto.