ChatGPT will be on G-7 summit agenda in May, says Japan PM Kishida

European Union lawmakers have urged world leaders to hold a summit to find ways to control AI developments. PHOTO: REUTERS
TOKYO – Leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) advanced economies will discuss generative artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT when they gather in Hiroshima in May for a summit, Kyodo news agency quoted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as saying on Wednesday.

“International rules need to be created,” Kyodo quoted Mr Kishida as saying in a meeting with executives of regional newspapers.

His comment comes at a time when calls are growing for regulating advanced AI systems, as use of ChatGPT and other programmes becomes widespread.

European Union lawmakers this week urged world leaders to hold a summit to find ways to control the development of such systems, while United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week that he had launched an effort to establish rules on AI to address national security and education concerns. REUTERS

