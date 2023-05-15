From 1s and 0s to linguistics and prose: Languages among in-demand skills amid AI boom

SINGAPORE – The rise of chatbots and other artificial intelligence (AI) tools has increased the demand for people with natural language skills, and not just mathematics and coding.

These skills fall under a nascent field of software development called prompt engineering – the ability to direct generative AI apps like ChatGPT or image generator Midjourney to perform specific tasks using English and other human languages.

Unlike for traditional software engineers, many prompt engineering roles advertised on job portals do not require technical knowledge.

Employers interviewed by The Straits Times say they have posted job openings for prompt engineering roles, while other firms have expanded the job scope of their employees to include such skills.

While demand is high, analysts and recruitment firms say some firms are currently expanding the roles their existing engineers play.

Reports out of the United States suggest prompt engineers can be paid six-figure salaries.

For example, US AI firm Anthropic had advertised on its site for a “prompt engineer and librarian” role that will pay up to US$375,000 (S$502,000).

AI Singapore (AISG) was among a handful of local organisations which posted hiring calls for prompt engineers.

AISG, a national AI programme launched by the National Research Foundation, also expanded the job scope of existing engineers to focus on developing language skills.

According to the job listing, the duties of a prompt engineer include designing prompts to make large language models like ChatGPT complete tasks reliably.

AISG senior director Leslie Teo said the job suits those who understand large language models and can use them to solve problems creatively.

Those hired will train AI programs to learn the cultural differences in the region as part of AISG’s goal to create more inclusive AI.

However, he said that to do this job well, some level of coding is still necessary.

“The skills are not constrained by one’s background. You need creativity and good communication, but also good understanding of how machines – and humans – work,” added Dr Teo.