3 local transmissions as city battles third wave

HONG KONG • Hong Kong reported 85 new coronavirus cases yesterday, including three that were locally transmitted, as the authorities battled to control a third wave of the outbreak which has seen a resurgence in infections over the past month.

Since late January, around 3,700 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 43 of whom have died. Two weeks ago, there were only 10 fatalities.

Yesterday's figure was up marginally from Tuesday's 80 cases. Officials warned that case numbers could surge.

While the situation in Hong Kong is not yet under control, the lower numbers are a reprieve after local cases topped 100 in 11 of the previous 12 days.

Hong Kong is battling a fierce resurgence that is straining its healthcare infrastructure and testing capacity, with isolation beds and wards in public hospitals nearing their limits.

After opening two community isolation centres that can host 350 and 500 patients with mild symptoms, the government is studying where and how to open more makeshift hospitals when needed.

